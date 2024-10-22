ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Govt To Create Bhopal Metro City On The Lines Of Delhi NCR

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a meeting with officials to review the plan to create a State Capital Region on the lines of Delhi NCR.

An aerial view of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal
An aerial view of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal (ETV Bharat)
Bhopal: The Mohan Yadav led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh government is planning to create a State Capital Region in Bhopal on the lines of Delhi Capital Region (NCR) by combining parts of three to four districts around Bhopal where metro rail projects will be extended.

Sources said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also held a high-level meeting of officials to review the plans to create the State Capital Region. The idea of the State Capital Region has been created on the basis of Delhi's National Capital Region NCR.


A new city in MP on the lines of Delhi NCR

In 1985, the Delhi NCR was created by combining parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, which was named National Capital Region NCR to drive growth in the national capital. On the same lines, preparations are being made to create the State Capital Region in Madhya Pradesh.


A city of four districts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently held a meeting of concerned officials of the government to review plans to double the size of Bhopal from its present shape to the proposed SCR in future. It is learnt that the future Bhopal SCR will include parts of Raisen, Salamatpur, Mandideep, Sanchi, Berasia, Sukhisewania to Pilukhedi and Sehore around Bhopal city. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that by becoming a state capital region, the future SCR can be developed in a better way.


Metro to be expanded to SCR

If the plan to evolve Bhopal into a SCR materialises, Bhopal will become the largest city in central India, in which metro rail will be operated on the lines of Delhi. Many industrial areas will also be developed in the SCR like Delhi NCR. Overall, this will not only create a new city with possibilities for Bhopal but for the entire Madhya Pradesh and the country.


Past proposals

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh had said that preparations were made to form a metropolitan authority for the State Capital Region but the Congress government did not last long, so work on this plan could not be carried forward.

