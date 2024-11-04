ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Gets 'World's Largest LPG Pipeline': Everything To Know

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh will soon be connected to the 'world's longest LPG pipeline' as over 90 per cent of work on the project—stretching 2,805 kilometres from Kandla in Gujarat to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh—has been completed.

The prestigious pipeline is aimed at supplying LPG gas to three major cities—Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain—reducing carbon emissions and ending the need for supply of gas through tankers.

The development would also go a long way in India’s efforts to meet its climate goals and adopt green and clean energy.

‘Over 90% LPG Pipeline Work Completed’

The work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project began in 2019, with him laying the foundation stone in Gorakhpur.

Officials stated that the project was nearing completion, with more than 90 per cent of the work done. This will end the practice of providing LPG gas via tankers.

So far, three Madhya Pradesh cities—Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal—have been connected to the pipeline, and the gas will be delivered soon through Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, and Indian Oil bottling plants in these locations.

‘GAIL To Invest Rs 50,000 Crore In MP’