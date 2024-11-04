Madhya Pradesh Gets 'World's Largest LPG Pipeline': Everything To Know

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh will soon be connected to the 'world's longest LPG pipeline' as over 90 per cent of work on the project—stretching 2,805 kilometres from Kandla in Gujarat to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh—has been completed.
The prestigious pipeline is aimed at supplying LPG gas to three major cities—Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain—reducing carbon emissions and ending the need for supply of gas through tankers.
The development would also go a long way in India’s efforts to meet its climate goals and adopt green and clean energy.
‘Over 90% LPG Pipeline Work Completed’
The work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project began in 2019, with him laying the foundation stone in Gorakhpur.
Officials stated that the project was nearing completion, with more than 90 per cent of the work done. This will end the practice of providing LPG gas via tankers.
So far, three Madhya Pradesh cities—Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal—have been connected to the pipeline, and the gas will be delivered soon through Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, and Indian Oil bottling plants in these locations.
‘GAIL To Invest Rs 50,000 Crore In MP’
According to officials, LPG cylinders will be filled in the bottling plants of the aforementioned cities and Bina of Sagar district, as well as all the other nearby cities.
Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Dr Rajendra Shukla, termed it a “big gift” for the state.
“The state is progressing rapidly. Gas Authority of India Limited will also invest about Rs 50,000 crore in the state, for which the process has already started,” he said.
‘Refilling Of Cylinders Will Start From March’
Under the project, a 620-kilometre LPG line has been laid in Madhya Pradesh, of which 90 per cent of the work has been completed, while a 1,076-kilometre LPG line in Gujarat has been completed.
Similarly, a 1,109 km long line was to be laid in Uttar Pradesh, and more than 95 per cent of its work has been completed.
The work on this project will be completed by March 2025. It is expected that the work of filling LPG gas in cylinders will start in March.
