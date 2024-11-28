ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Gets 'Best Tourism State of the Year' Award

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has been honoured as the country's best tourism state. It won the 'Best Tourism State of the Year' Award at the Travel and Tourism Conclave and Award programme in Delhi for the innovations made in the tourism sector.

The award along with the certificates were handed over to the officials of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department in Delhi.

Congratulating the people of the state for the achievement, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Principal Secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla said, "This honour will give more impetus to our efforts and inspire us to work better. It will take the state's tourism to a different level, helping in expediting efforts to provide a unique experience to tourists. We are taking every effort to make the state prosperous in the field of tourism."

The award has been given for the remarkable work and achievements made by the state in the tourism sector. The tourism department has made several innovations to promote the unique natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and world-class tourist destinations of the state. The department is improving infrastructure, connectivity and creating new employment opportunities for the local community at tourist places. As a result of all such initiatives, Madhya Pradesh has become a favourite destination for tourists from across the country and abroad.

Major tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh: