Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For High-Profile Visits By PM Modi, President Murmu And Global Investors Summit

CM Mohan Yadav announces key visits by national leaders for upcoming events in Madhya Pradesh, including the Global Investors Summit and the Khajuraho Festival.

File Photo: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh is set to host a series of high-profile events, with several VVIPs scheduled to visit the state from February 23. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during a brief visit to Gwalior, confirmed that President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the state for significant events in the coming days.

Speaking to the media at Gwalior Airport on Thursday night, Yadav highlighted the ongoing Khajuraho Festival and provided details about the upcoming Global Investors Summit. "The Khajuraho Festival has begun, and simultaneously, the state is preparing for the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhopal, starting on February 23. He will stay in Madhya Pradesh for two days. A host of industrialists and global investors will gather for the Global Investors Summit on February 24 and 25," Yadav said.

The Global Investors Summit in Bhopal will witness the presence of prominent industrialists and investors from both India and abroad, and will officially be inaugurated in the presence of PM Modi. On February 25, Home Minister Amit Shah will attend and conclude the summit's proceedings.

In addition, President Draupadi Murmu will be in Bhopal on February 26, where she will attend a program at Bageshwar Dham, further adding to the series of high-profile visits. Yadav expressed pride in the fact that Madhya Pradesh will host such distinguished personalities for four consecutive days, underscoring the state's growing importance on the national stage.

Yadav also discussed the ongoing Khajuraho Festival, calling it an international-level event supported by the Culture Department. Additionally, CM Yadav congratulated the BJP on the formation of the government in Delhi, following the swearing-in of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The saffron party came to power in the national capital after 27 years after they won a staggering 48 out of the 70 Assembly seats in the recently held Delhi Assembly polls.

