Rape Of Bhopal College Students: Main Accused Shot, Injured During Escape Bid

Bhopal: The main accused, arrested for the rape and blackmailing of some girl students of a college in Bhopal, was shot and injured after he allegedly tried to escape custody by snatching a policeman's pistol, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near the Madhya Pradesh capital on Friday night when the accused was being taken to a crime scene for evidence collection, the official said.

Five accused have been arrested so far for allegedly raping girl students by hiding their identities and blackmailing them by making videos.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyanka Shukla said the main accused, Farhan Ali, had stated that he had stayed in a room in Bilkisganj with another accused, identified as Abrar.

She said personnel from the Ashoka Garden police station were taking Farhan to Bilquisganj to collect evidence on Friday night.

When they reached Sarwar village under the Ratibad police station area, the accused said he wanted to attend a nature's call, and the police vehicle was stopped, the official said.

She said Farhan allegedly tried to snatch a pistol from a sub-inspector, and a shot got fired from the weapon during the scuffle. The accused sustained injury to his leg and was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, Shukla said.