Madhya Pradesh: Seven Devotees On Way To Bageshwar Dham Dead In Autorickshaw-Truck Collision

Published : 23 hours ago

Sources said that the devotees were traveling in the auto towards Bageshwar Dham when the vehicle collided with a truck on NH-39 near Kadari in Chhatarpur district during the early hours of Tuesday.

The wrecked auto carrying Bageshwar dham devotees which met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh
The wrecked auto carrying Bageshwar dham devotees which met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific road accident reported from Madhya Pradesh, seven devotees on way to Bageshwar Dham were killed while four others were injured after the auto-rickshaw they were traveling in collided with a truck in Chhatarpur district of the state on Tuesday.

SP Agam Jain said that the devotees were traveling from Chhatarpur railway station towards Bageshwar Dham in an auto to perform the tonsure of a one-year-old girl at the Dham when the vehicle collided with a truck on NH-39 near Kadari in Chhatarpur district. Five people died on the spot in the incident while two others succumbed on way to the hospital.Four others were injured in the incident. The injured are being treated in the district hospital. The death toll is likely to rise further as per sources.

It is learnt that the driver of the auto-rickshaw was overspeeding due to which he lost control and the vehicle collided with the truck.

The accident comes nearly three weeks after five members of a family, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after their car collided with a truck in Sagar district of the state on August 2.

It can be recalled that the accident took place near Parsoria village under Sanodha police station limits, about 20 km away from the district headquarters. The deceased identified as Sandesh Jain (38), his wife Nidhi (35), Prabha Jain (55), Nansy Jain (27) and Utkarsh Jain (4) were returning to Parsoria village after visiting an ailing family member in a hospital in Sagar town of Madhya Pradesh when the accident took place.

TAGGED:

