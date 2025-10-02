Madhya Pradesh Farmers To Reap Benefits Of Biogas Production From Napier Grass
The state government is tying up with farmers of five districts to produce this grass of African origin.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST
Bhopal: Napier grass is normally known to be used as a high-protein livestock fodder that boosts milk production. But now the farmers in Madhya Pradesh are looking at reaping monetary benefits from its direct sale.
This opportunity has come their way in the form of the state government planning to use this grass for producing biofuel. The aim is to increase the income of the farmers while creating a pollution-free environment.
Sources say that fuel companies have signed contracts with the farmers in the state who have been encouraged to plant Napier grass on their land holdings.
Sources disclosed that in several districts of the state, including Raisen, Pandhurna, Balaghat, Katni and Indore, private companies are partnering with farmers to set up biogas plants under the public-private partnership mode.
It is being stated that, besides producing biogas, this grass will yield organic fertiliser as a byproduct. Officials of the Cooperative Department disclosed that Napier grass-based biogas plants will be operational in various cities across the state within a year.
The company setting up the biogas plant will also enter into contracts with petroleum companies so that the biogas can be sold to them. The rates are to be finalised after discussions between the government, petroleum companies and the biogas producing companies.
Assistant Registrar with the Cooperative Department, Anjali Dhurve disclosed, “A biogas plant is being installed by Mushroom World Company plant in Stalapur in Raisen district. It will be ready within a year. Alongside, there are plans to set up biogas plants in half a dozen other cities.”
The official added that the biogas plant will be operated on PPP mode. It was further disclosed that ten farmers in Raisen have been asked to plant Napier grass on about 30 acres of land. Meanwhile, farmers in other districts like Pandhurna, Balaghat, Katni and Indore are also being contacted for Napier grass plantation on their land.
Napier grass is an African species of grass. Its scientific name is Pennisetum purpureum. It is normally used as animal fodder and is particularly beneficial for dairy animals since it is rich in protein. Its consumption is known to increase milk production and accelerate physical development of the animals. It has several other uses as well.
Sources said that once planted, it continues to provide yield for several years. It grows rapidly and can yield up to seven harvests in a year without fertilizer or irrigation. Sources said that planting Napier grass on one acre of land yields over 300 tonnes annually.
