Madhya Pradesh Farmers To Reap Benefits Of Biogas Production From Napier Grass

Bhopal: Napier grass is normally known to be used as a high-protein livestock fodder that boosts milk production. But now the farmers in Madhya Pradesh are looking at reaping monetary benefits from its direct sale.

This opportunity has come their way in the form of the state government planning to use this grass for producing biofuel. The aim is to increase the income of the farmers while creating a pollution-free environment.

Sources say that fuel companies have signed contracts with the farmers in the state who have been encouraged to plant Napier grass on their land holdings.

Sources disclosed that in several districts of the state, including Raisen, Pandhurna, Balaghat, Katni and Indore, private companies are partnering with farmers to set up biogas plants under the public-private partnership mode.

It is being stated that, besides producing biogas, this grass will yield organic fertiliser as a byproduct. Officials of the Cooperative Department disclosed that Napier grass-based biogas plants will be operational in various cities across the state within a year.