Madhya Pradesh Farmer Finds 6.65 Carat Diamond Worth Rs 25 Lakh In Panna

Panna: Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, which is famous for its diamond mines, has once again made a farmer richer.

Deshraj Adivasi, a resident of Gaureya Kakarrahati village and his wife found a 6.65 carat diamond, which is expected to be around Rs 25 lakh, on Friday. This comes a few weeks after the couple found a much smaller diamond from the same spot.

The diamond was dug from a patch of land that the couple had taken on lease in Patti Bajariya village sometime ago. They had been hunting for diamonds for last few days and finally their efforts paid off as they dug up the gleaming stone along with pebbles and earth yesterday.

They were very happy when they saw a different looking pebble and cleared the dust. The couple's joy knew no bounds when the stone shone upon rubbing off the dust. Deshraj took the stone to the diamond office in Panna and deposited it there.

The diamond will now be auctioned and he will get the price after deduction of taxes.

This is not Deshraj's first dig of fortunes. Some weeks ago he found a 1.35 carat diamond from the same plot of land and had deposited it at the diamond office. This time, he has got a bigger and more expensive stone.

Anupam Singh, diamond connoisseur posted at Panna diamond office said, "Farmer Deshraj Adivasi has deposited the 6.65 carat diamond at the office. The exact price will be known only after auction. He had taken a diamond mine on lease in Pati area. A few weeks ago, he had deposited a 1.35 carat diamond, which he had found from his land," he said.

It may be mentioned here that the diamond market of Panna is currently sluggish because many stones could not be sold in the auction. Also, nowadays not many diamonds are being found in the shallow diamond mines.

