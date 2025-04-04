This Madhya Pradesh Farmer Discovered Sweetness Of Life Through Organic Sugarcane Cultivation

Narsinghpur: Rakesh Dubey used to farm on a small 2-acre tract of land in his village in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh till a few years back when he discovered the true sweetness of life in organic farming.

Rakesh said, "When my relatives and family members started asking for the products from our 2-acre land, saying the taste was different and the flavour was unique, I thought, why not work on this and expand a little? As demand grew and people began booking our products even before we could harvest, it paved the way for me to take this more seriously."

Madhya Pradesh Farmer pledged to share his expertise in organic farming and has started a training centre. (PTI)

The organically grown sugarcane and the jaggery produced have gained a reputation that extends far beyond his tiny village, as the results are remarkable and surprising. The sugarcane grows using organic methods, and the jaggery made from it is available in different sizes, from 1 Kg to 5-10 kg.

Deputy Director of Agriculture of Narsinghpur, Umesh Kumar, said, "He grows sugarcane using organic methods, and the jaggery made from it is also prepared using organic techniques. It is available in different sizes, from 1 Kg to 5-10 kg. Additionally, he has also made them in the form of candies, and various flavours such as ginger etc."

He added, "There is growing demand for his products not just in India but also from abroad, and he is meeting it. It is a huge achievement for our Narsinghpur district." Dubey pledged to share his expertise in organic farming and has started a training centre since last year, under the 'Skill India' scheme, to train farmers, students and anyone interested in agriculture.

The training programs conducted here are residential, lasting 2-3 days, with proper accommodation and food arrangements for farmers. "We have also started a training centre, and since last year, under the 'Skill India' scheme, we have trained two batches and members of three FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations).

Sometimes, the training focuses on organic farming techniques. It also covers the medicinal value of our crops or ways to add value to various products. The training programs conducted here are residential, lasting 2-3 days, with proper accommodation and food arrangements for farmers," Dubey said.