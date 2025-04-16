ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Fake Doctor Case: Links Traced To Andhra Pradesh

The accused's registration with the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council has been found to be fake.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

Amaravati: Investigations into the arrest of fake doctor, Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who posed as renowned British cardiologist Dr N John Kem, has revealed alarming links to Andhra Pradesh. Prompt action by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) had helped to prevent further damages to the health system.

Narendra, who allegedly performed heart surgeries leading to seven deaths at a missionary hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on April 7.

A detailed probe launched after his arrest revealed that much before the case surfaced, he had approached the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) for No Objection Certificate (NOC) to shift his registration, which he claimed was with APMC, to Kerala.

The APMC had received an email for NOC request from Dr N John Kem in November 2024. On checking their database, the council could not find any record of a doctor with such registration number and responded asking the applicant to appear in person with valid documents. However, no further communication was received from the applicant.

"We did not receive any communication from the applicant after he was asked to come with valid documents. But recent developments confirmed that this person was indeed an impersonator," APMC registrar Dr I Ramesh said.

The case gained further attention when the National Medical Commission (NMC) sent a letter to APMC seeking verification of the accused's registration details. These details matched with the ones quoted in the NOC request last year.

The accused had claimed to possess an MBBS degree registered with the APMC in August 2006 but officials confirmed that no such registration number existed in their records.

The incident has highlighted the need for stricter verification protocols and background checks in hospitals, both public and private. APMC officials said they are on high alert to prevent such imposters from infiltrating into the state's medical institutions and are cooperating fully with national-level authorities to trace any further misuse of forged credentials.

