Madhya Pradesh Man Selling Eggs On Hand Cart Gets Rs 50 Cr Tax Notice

Damoh: An egg seller from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district was left in shock when he received a Rs 50-crore notice from the Income Tax Department. After the aggrieved man and his family made several rounds of the local police station and I-T Department office, it was revealed that the defaulter, a Delhi-based company, was registered in his name.

Prince Suman, a resident of Ward 14 of Pathariya, supports his family by selling eggs on a hand cart. On March 20, his life was thrown out of gear when he got a notice asking for Rs 50-crore transaction details during financial year 2022-23. The notice, sent under section 133 (6) of the Income Tax Act 1961, sought all documents related to the transactions like bills, vouchers and bank statements.

The notice asked him to give a complete account of financial transactions worth Rs 49,24,57,217 for 2022-23 fiscal. He has been asked to provide the ITR and annual statement of business for 2022-23, bill vouchers of materials purchased, documents of good transportation and bank statements for this period.

Suman was dumb-founded as the amount stated in the IT notice was much beyond his earnings. He approached an income tax lawyer and it was found that a Delhi-based firm had registered itself as 'Prince Enterprise' on December 7, 2022 using Suman's PAN card and Aadhar card. After registering the firm, a GST number was obtained fraudulently. The firm was, however, closed down after doing fraudulent financial transactions worth crores of rupees.

Suman and his family, tired of making rounds of lawyers and government offices, have submitted written applications at Pathariya police station in-charge, Superintendent of Police Damoh, Cyber ​​Cell Damoh, GST Officer Damoh, Income Tax Officer Damoh, Income Tax Officer Narsinghpur, demanding a speedy investigation into the matter.