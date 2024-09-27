Madhya Pradesh: Dead Body Of Missing Girl Found In Water Tank Of Closed Flat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dead body of a five-year-old girl, who had gone missing, was found inside a water tank of a closed flat in the Shahajanbad area here on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The body was recovered from the flat in the A1 Building of a housing society. We have sent the body for post-mortem, a senior police official said.

He said that the girl went missing from her grandmother's flat on Tuesday, September 24. The girl's grandmother resided near her resided and she has gone to her grandmother's house for some work. When the girl did not return home, her family filed a missing complaint with the police. We then started a search for the missing child, the senior police official added.

According to the police official, the girl's body was found. The father of the deceased said that his girl's body was found after municipal workers came to the society for some work. Police inspected the spot with the help of a dog squad.

Infuriated locals gathered at the police station. Two MLAs from Bhopal also reached the police station and protested against the incident. Congress MLA Arif Masood said, "Where should we take the dead body, please tell us, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav." MLA Atik Akeel also reached the police station and supported the protesters.