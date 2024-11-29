ETV Bharat / state

Born With Disability, Yet Not Disabled: MP Girl Passes Exam By Holding Pen In Mouth

Manjesh Baghel was born with a genetic condition that blocks mobility of joints. Today, she is a graduate, thanks to her determination and undomitable spirit.

Born With Disability, Yet Not Disabled: MP Girl Passes Exam By Holding Pen In Mouth
Manjesh Baghel aims to be a teacher and set an example in the society (ETV Bharat)
Datia: Even though you have a disability, that does not make you disabled- this popular anecdote stands true for Manjesh Baghel from Madhya Pradesh's Daityavakra, who became a graduate by overcoming her physical disability.

Born with a serious genetic condition that blocks mobility of joints, Baghel had no sensations in her hands and could not use them for any purpose. Since childhood, she could neither hold a pen nor a book. Leave alone studying, she was even unable to use her hands for basic sustenance.

Her mother and sister could not help her as they, too, were disabled in their hands. Her father, a daily wage labourer was away for most of the time and could not help her with anything.

Yet, a determined Baghel did not let these obstacles come in her way and dreamed big. She trained herself to write exams by holding pens in her mouth and today, she is a graduate and an aspirant teacher.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Baghel said that she has come this far only because of her hard work, willpower and passion. "I aim to become a teacher and educate hundreds of students and set an example in society. Education is every child's birthright and it should never be snatched away due to physical disabilities," a cheerful Baghel said.

Speaking of government aid, Baghel said that despite having asked for help from the district administration on multiple occasions, the family did not receive any.

"My father is a daily wage earner and our financial condition has never been decent. Now, he is old and unable to work as hard as he used to before to support us which has worsened our economic situation. That is why I want to work, support my family and unburden my father," she added.

