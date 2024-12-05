Madhya Pradesh: ‘Cultural Capital’ Jabalpur Struggles With Rising Crime, Police Identify Over 10,000 Repeat Offenders

Jabalpur: Once known as the “Cultural Capital” of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur is now facing a stark reality as crime rates surge, prompting concerns over its safety and security. The latest data from the Jabalpur Police have identified over 10,000 repeat offenders over the past five years, painting a grim picture for a city once synonymous with tradition and values.

Newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Sampat Upadhyay has tasked local police stations with compiling lists of habitual offenders / criminals in their jurisdictions. The report revealed alarming numbers:

8,500 individuals have committed two or more crimes in the last five years.

1,220 have been involved in five or more offenses.

933 offenders have committed over eight crimes.

In response, the police have exiled 135 criminals from the district and detained 15 for offenses considered “threats to national security.”

Rising Crime in Jabalpur

Despite its reputation as a “Sanskardhani” or cultural hub, recent incidents have highlighted Jabalpur’s growing criminal activities. In one case, a traveller was murdered after refusing to give money for alcohol. In another incident, an engineer seeking directions to a hospital in Vijay Nagar area was looted after being stabbed by the assailants. In Jabalpur elderly citizens are being looted on a daily basis as per officials.

Knife Violence

Knife attacks are being reported almost on a daily basis here, with Ghamapur emerging as a hotspot for the illegal sale of Chinese knives. Additionally, the city is grappling with organized crime involving drug menace, gambling, and illegal betting.

Police crackdown

Jabalpur Police, led by Additional SP Suryakant Sharma, has launched a special “combing operation” to monitor the 8,500 repeated offenders. Even night police teams check whether these individuals are at home and investigate their means of livelihood too.

“We are actively monitoring repeat offenders and taking measures to curb organised crime. Our teams are working round the clock to restore safety in Jabalpur,” said Sharma, adding “Beats in the city have been assigned to track criminals, ensuring constant surveillance.”