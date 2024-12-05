ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Cultural Capital’ Jabalpur Struggles With Rising Crime, Police Identify Over 10,000 Repeat Offenders

Police have identified over 10,000 repeat offenders as organised crimes like drug trafficking, gambling surge. Authorities have launched a special crackdown to curb repeat offenders.

An offender escorted by policemen in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
An offender escorted by policemen in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Jabalpur: Once known as the “Cultural Capital” of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur is now facing a stark reality as crime rates surge, prompting concerns over its safety and security. The latest data from the Jabalpur Police have identified over 10,000 repeat offenders over the past five years, painting a grim picture for a city once synonymous with tradition and values.

Newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Sampat Upadhyay has tasked local police stations with compiling lists of habitual offenders / criminals in their jurisdictions. The report revealed alarming numbers:

  • 8,500 individuals have committed two or more crimes in the last five years.
  • 1,220 have been involved in five or more offenses.
  • 933 offenders have committed over eight crimes.

In response, the police have exiled 135 criminals from the district and detained 15 for offenses considered “threats to national security.”

Rising Crime in Jabalpur
Despite its reputation as a “Sanskardhani” or cultural hub, recent incidents have highlighted Jabalpur’s growing criminal activities. In one case, a traveller was murdered after refusing to give money for alcohol. In another incident, an engineer seeking directions to a hospital in Vijay Nagar area was looted after being stabbed by the assailants. In Jabalpur elderly citizens are being looted on a daily basis as per officials.

Knife Violence
Knife attacks are being reported almost on a daily basis here, with Ghamapur emerging as a hotspot for the illegal sale of Chinese knives. Additionally, the city is grappling with organized crime involving drug menace, gambling, and illegal betting.

Police crackdown
Jabalpur Police, led by Additional SP Suryakant Sharma, has launched a special “combing operation” to monitor the 8,500 repeated offenders. Even night police teams check whether these individuals are at home and investigate their means of livelihood too.

“We are actively monitoring repeat offenders and taking measures to curb organised crime. Our teams are working round the clock to restore safety in Jabalpur,” said Sharma, adding “Beats in the city have been assigned to track criminals, ensuring constant surveillance.”

Read more:

  1. As Cybercrimes Surge, Odisha Police Ups the Ante with Specialized Units and Helpline
  2. Spurned Lover Stabs Minor Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Once known as the “Cultural Capital” of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur is now facing a stark reality as crime rates surge, prompting concerns over its safety and security. The latest data from the Jabalpur Police have identified over 10,000 repeat offenders over the past five years, painting a grim picture for a city once synonymous with tradition and values.

Newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Sampat Upadhyay has tasked local police stations with compiling lists of habitual offenders / criminals in their jurisdictions. The report revealed alarming numbers:

  • 8,500 individuals have committed two or more crimes in the last five years.
  • 1,220 have been involved in five or more offenses.
  • 933 offenders have committed over eight crimes.

In response, the police have exiled 135 criminals from the district and detained 15 for offenses considered “threats to national security.”

Rising Crime in Jabalpur
Despite its reputation as a “Sanskardhani” or cultural hub, recent incidents have highlighted Jabalpur’s growing criminal activities. In one case, a traveller was murdered after refusing to give money for alcohol. In another incident, an engineer seeking directions to a hospital in Vijay Nagar area was looted after being stabbed by the assailants. In Jabalpur elderly citizens are being looted on a daily basis as per officials.

Knife Violence
Knife attacks are being reported almost on a daily basis here, with Ghamapur emerging as a hotspot for the illegal sale of Chinese knives. Additionally, the city is grappling with organized crime involving drug menace, gambling, and illegal betting.

Police crackdown
Jabalpur Police, led by Additional SP Suryakant Sharma, has launched a special “combing operation” to monitor the 8,500 repeated offenders. Even night police teams check whether these individuals are at home and investigate their means of livelihood too.

“We are actively monitoring repeat offenders and taking measures to curb organised crime. Our teams are working round the clock to restore safety in Jabalpur,” said Sharma, adding “Beats in the city have been assigned to track criminals, ensuring constant surveillance.”

Read more:

  1. As Cybercrimes Surge, Odisha Police Ups the Ante with Specialized Units and Helpline
  2. Spurned Lover Stabs Minor Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NUMBER OF CRIMINALS IN JABALPURCULTURAL CAPITAL JABALPURJABALPUR CRIMESANSKARDHANI JABALPURJABALPUR RISING CRIME

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.