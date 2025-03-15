Madhya Pradesh: Court Orders Rs 51 Lakh Compensation To 2021 Accident Victims

Indore: In a significant development, a court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 51 lakh as compensation to the families of two men killed in a road accident in 2021 and two others injured in the said mishap.

The Indore District Court gave orders in the case on 28 February, while the order was issued in writing by the court on 13 March.

The insurance company has been instructed to pay separate claim amounts to the two bike riders who died and two others, who were injured in the accident.

The March 2020 Accident

On March 17, 2020, a horrific accident took place on Indore-Khandwa road. Nirmal alias Gudda, Raj Solanki, Rohit Solanki and Rahul Solanki, residents of Mhow, were seriously injured in the accident. While Nirmal and Raj died during treatment, Rohit and Rahul survived in the accident. All four were on way from their home to their workplace when a speeding truck rammed them.

Victims' Families Approach Court

Following the accident, the family members of the deceased and the injured filed a petition in the Indore District Court regarding the claim from the insurance company and others. The claim was prepared in the Indore District Court on 2 February 2021 in which the family members of the deceased and the injured made the truck owner Nardev Singh Gurjar, a resident of Azad Nagar, driver Jamshed Khurshid, a resident of Mewat, Haryana and the National Insurance Company as parties.

During the subsequent hearing of the case over the years, the wife of the deceased Nirmal, Mena said that her husband was the lone breadwinner in the family. The woman told the court that she was pregnant at the time of the accident leaving her distressed.

On 28 February 2025, the court gave its verdict directing the truck owner and the insurance company to pay an amount of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased Nirmal along with the 6% interest amounting to a total of Rs 25 lakh.

Likewise, the court directed the respondents to pay Rs 16 lakh to Nirmal's friend Raj, who also died in the accident. Raj was unmarried, but being the only son of the family, his parents were dependent on him. The court also directed the respondents to pay Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh to the families of the two injured persons in the accident.

Insurance Company's Argument Ruled Out

The insurance company's argument that the case was registered two months after the accident, and that the investigation could not be done properly, were ruled out by the court.