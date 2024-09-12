ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Couple, 5-Yr-Old Son Die By Suicide In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man, his wife and five-year-old son allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Thursday, police said.

The tragic incident was reported in Rupadeh village in Seoni-Malwa tehsil of the district. While the bodies of the man and his son were recovered from the railway tracks, his wife was found dead in their house a few hours later.

On Thursday morning, police received information that two bodies were seen on the railway tracks. "A police team reached the spot and took the bodies in their possession. A bike was also found parked near the track," sub-inspector Sahajad Khan said.

The two were identified as Sandeep Lauvanshi (30) and Takshit Lauvanshi (5). Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

While the autopsy process was underway, police received information about a woman, who had allegedly died by suicide at her home in the Neecha Bazaar of suburban Banapur. On reaching the spot, police found that the woman was Sandeep's wife.

During investigation it was found that the man's uncle had passed away in the village four days back. He had gone to attend the last rites along with his wife and son and returned home on Wednesday. A day later, the couple and their son took to end their lives.