Madhya Pradesh Cop 'Vanishing Act': 12 Years, No Work, All Pay

Bhopal: In an incident which seems more like a Bollywood comedy than a real-life occurrence, a constable from Bidisha earned over Rs 28 lakh from the Madhya Pradesh Police for doing nothing. The fraudulent act became a cause of embarrassment for Madhya Pradesh police which are in the dock for its alleged inaction. Way back in 2011, the constable was recruited before he was sent to Sagar Training Center.

But instead of reaching the training ground, he went straight to his home in Vidisha. As usual, he skipped training altogether and nobody in the force noticed the incident. For six whole months, training sessions went on, but he remained absent. The training centre authorities too never bothered to report his absence.

On the payroll for 12 years without working

After the training ended, the rest of the batch reported to the Bhopal Police Line. The constable, however, didn't join the duty but his salary was deposited to his bank account, month after month, year after year. The plot thickened when the police got wind of the mystery in 2023, when the department began processing promotions for the 2011 batch.

After being summoned, the missing constable appeared with documents, apparently giving an excuse of his 'mental illness' and ongoing treatment. The department suspended him and then reinstated him. Witch hunt on Earlier, an investigation committee was formed under the leadership of Additional SP Ankita Khatarkar. Again, police top whose role have come under question due to the lack of action refused to disclose the name, citing secrecy of the investigation process.

When asked, Bhopal Headquarters DCP Shraddha Tiwari shed light on the veracity of the fact but did not wish to disclose the name of the constable. "The role of the constable and those involved are being investigated. We pieced together facts to wind up the lingering case fast. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible based on the investigation." Tiwari said.