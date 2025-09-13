ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh CM’s Hot Air Balloon Ride Sparks Fire Controversy, Officials Deny Mishap

Mandsaur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had a narrow escape on Saturday after a hot air balloon carrying him allegedly caught fire at Gandhisagar Forest Retreat here. However, his security details swung into action immediately and averted a major accident.

The incident took place today at around 7 am when Yadav boarded the balloon around 7 am with Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta. The flight was part of the Gandhisagar Festival, which he inaugurated on Friday evening.

According to the eyewitnesses, as soon as the CM and other dignitaries boarded the balloon, a strong wind started, which prevented the hot air balloon from flying.

“Amid the struggle, a curtain of the balloon caught fire. However, the employees present there extinguished it. The security guards controlled the trolley in which CM Yadav was,” they said.