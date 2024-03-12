Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Applauds Chhattisgarh Counterpart, Says Both States Progressing Well

Raipur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is on a tour to neighbouring state Chhattisgarh said both the states are progressing very well under BJP's rule and Narendra Modi will be elected as the Prime Minister once again.

Chhattisgarh finance minister OP Chaudhary extended a warm welcome to Yadav at Raipur airport. After which, he held a meeting with BJP leaders at the party office in Ektam complex, where he discussed the strategy for the upcoming elections.

Later speaking to reporters, Yadav said he is happy to come to Chhattisgarh and it feels like he has come to the old undivided Madhya Pradesh.

"I am happy to come to the holy land of Chhattisgarh. I feel as if I have come to my home and not away from home. I served as a functionary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in undivided Madhya Pradesh in the 1990s," Yadav said.

Applauding Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Yadav said the state is developing very well under his leadership. "I have met Chhattisgarh CM and other leaders. We discussed about the various Central schemes that are currently underway in the state. BJP will once again form the government at the Centre under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. This time, we will win more than 400 seats," Yadav said.

After attending a meeting of the BJP leaders, Yadav left for Rajnandgaon, where he participated in the 'Krishak Unnanti Sammelan'.

On March 9, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited Chhattisgarh.