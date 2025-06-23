ETV Bharat / state

CMs Of Uttarakhand And MP Arrive At Varanasi For Central Zonal Council Meeting

Varanasi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Varanasi on Monday to participate in the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah also reached Varanasi where he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, after reaching Varanasi, worshiped at Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple. Speaking to media, Yadav said he meeting to be held on Tuesday was important for all the four states. He said discussions on the schemes of the Central Government and their proper utilisation will be held at the meeting.

Dhami said talks on development and other issues concerning the states along with the schemes of the Central Government will be held at the meeting. He said the nation is moving forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister. "All the states are engaged in taking forward the resolution of developed India. Uttarakhand is also contributing fully to the resolution of developed states," he said. Dhami different issues concerning the states will be discussed at the meeting.