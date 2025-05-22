Chhindwara Homestays Look To Tie Up with Multinational Tourism Service Providers

Chhindwara: There is a move underway by the Chhindwara district administration to facilitate tie-ups between the homestays in the district and multinational tourism service providers.

Nodal officer of Chhindwara Tourism Board, Balram Rajput, disclosed, “Chhindwara's homestays have made an international identity for themselves. They are now preparing to tie up with multinational tourism service-providing companies through the district administration.”

Preparations are also underway to build a helipad in the district that can be used for tourist arrivals.

It is a well-known fact that there is no dearth of tourist destinations in Madhya Pradesh. The state is yet to realise its full tourist potential. These are destinations with immense natural beauty to offer.

Tourists in Chhindwara homestays. (ETV Bharat)

The state government has helped set up homestays in several districts that provide an altogether different experience to the tourists who prefer staying at a home away from home instead of a hotel. These homestays have also empowered the local entrepreneurs and communities.

Tourists enjoying dinner in Chhindwara homestays. (ETV Bharat)

The tourists to the destinations are on the lookout for experiencing the state’s culture, environment and atmosphere. A large number of them want a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the cities and want to spend some time getting to know the tribal traditions amid the forests.

Many tourists feel that the homestays in Chhindwara provide hospitality and experience which is no less than the ones at the five-star hotels. It is a destination that draws tourists from across India and also abroad.

The homestays at Sabarvani village have made a special name for themselves. A village of 300 houses located 6 km inside Jhirpa in the Tamia area of Chhindwara, Sabarvani had transformed into a tourist village in 2019. Over the years more than 300 foreign tourists have come here to experience its culture and enjoy the local cuisine. The tourists include citizens of South Africa, France, Europe, Russia, Canada and the United Kingdom. They have also participated in farming and animal husbandry activities.

Tourists being welcomed in Chhindwara homestays. (ETV Bharat)

Sabarvani has all the facilities that are essential for an ideal village. Special attention is paid to cleanliness while the peace and natural surroundings attract the tourists.

Besides, they have the option of visiting the nearby natural destinations like Anhoni Garam Kund, Anhoni Mela, Saptdhara, Khara Pani Daivik Kund near Chanwalpani, Ghoghara waterfall, Tamia, Patalkot, Mounibaba's hill along with Jhingariya waterfall.

Bargodi village, which falls in the buffer zone of Satpura National Park, is adjacent to this village.

Apart from being provided a complete meal package inclusive of breakfast, lunch and dinner, the tourists staying at the homestays here enjoy bullock cart rides and also milk the cows and feed them fodder. They also indulge in small farm work and trekking in the hills. The local bhajan mandali and tribal Karma dance troupe make their stay memorable through dance and music.

Tourists being welcomed in Chhindwara homestays. (ETV Bharat)

The tourists in this part enjoy trekking in Tamia, understanding the tribal heritage of Devgarh or the jungle safari in Pench National Park in Gumtara, Jamtara.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has been helping tourists with bookings for their stay, which can be done directly as well. The visitors get to enjoy ethnic food during their stay, which includes delicacies like bhejre ki chutney, maize, jowar or bajra roti, kodo ki kheer, mahi maheri and kaleva.