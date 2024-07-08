3 People Killed as Car Going from Ayodhya to Maharashtra Collides with a Container in Rajgarh

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) : A tragic accident took place on Monday morning in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. A speeding car collided with a container parked on the road near Saredi village in Pachor area. The collision was so severe that three of the five people in the car died on the spot. Two people were seriously injured.

They were referred to Shajapur hospital for treatment, from where they were referred to Indore. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started investigating the case.

According to the police, three people including a woman have died in this accident and two people are seriously injured, who were referred to Shajapur. From there, they have been referred to Indore. It is also being told that all the people in the car were working in the same company and had gone to visit Ayodhya, from where this accident happened during their return journey.