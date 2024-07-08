ETV Bharat / state

3 People Killed as Car Going from Ayodhya to Maharashtra Collides with a Container in Rajgarh

The speeding car rammed into a standing container in Madhya Pradesh's ​​Rajgarh district in which several persons were dead on the spot. About five people were travelling in the car when the accident happened and they all belong to Solapur in Maharashtra.

Car rams into standing container at Rajgarh
Car rams into standing container at Rajgarh (ETV Bharat)

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) : A tragic accident took place on Monday morning in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. A speeding car collided with a container parked on the road near Saredi village in Pachor area. The collision was so severe that three of the five people in the car died on the spot. Two people were seriously injured.

They were referred to Shajapur hospital for treatment, from where they were referred to Indore. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started investigating the case.

According to information reaching here, all the people in the car are said to be residents of Solapur in Maharashtra. Their car was going from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra when the accident took place. During that time, the speeding car collided with a standing container near Saredi village under Pachor area of ​​Rajgarh district.

The collision was so severe that the front part of the car was completely damaged and out of the 5 people in it, 3 died on the spot. Two are seriously injured.

According to the police, three people including a woman have died in this accident and two people are seriously injured, who were referred to Shajapur. From there, they have been referred to Indore. It is also being told that all the people in the car were working in the same company and had gone to visit Ayodhya, from where this accident happened during their return journey.

