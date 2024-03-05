Madhya Pradesh: BSP Leader Shot Dead in Chhatarpur's Civil Lines

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh: BSP leader shot dead in Chhatarpur's civil lines

Police suspect old rivalry after preliminary investigation for the murder of BSP leader Mahendra Gupta, who had contested the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election 2023 from Bijawar constituency.

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Mahendra Gupta was shot dead on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Civil Lines police station area in Chhatarpur, police said. The BSP leader Mahendra Gupta had contested the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election 2023 from Bijawar constituency.

A case under section 302 of Indian Pemal Code was registered. Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police Chhatarpur said, "A person was shot dead on Sagar Road in Civil Lines police station area, Chhatarpur. Post-mortem of the body was done. He was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. Now a case is registered under section 302..."

He further said a special team has gone to this incident in which four police station in-charges including the additional superintendent of police have been deployed in this incident. Preliminary investigation suggests that there may be old rivalry, he added.

BSP leader, nephew murder captured on CCTV

Bahujan Samajwadi PartyMahendra Gupta

