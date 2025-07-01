Madhya Pradesh: Betul Teacher Gets Justice After 42 Years

Jabalpur: A teacher from Betul has got justice after 42 years when the Madhya Pradesh High Court exonerated him from the charges of having usurped money in the capacity of a postal agent.
The charges were leveled against Manakram Suryavanshi who is now 86 in 1983 and a lower court had fined him Rs 1000 and made him sit in the court for a day as punishment.
He went in for appeals and eventually after 42 years the Court of Justice MS Bhatti gave him justice.
He was also dismissed from the post of a teacher before his retirement and did not even get pension benefits.
Manakram was a primary school teacher at Multai. Since his wages were less, he was also working as a postal agent in accordance with a central government policy of that time. The task of the postal agent was simple and he supplemented his income from the commission earned on collecting money from the people that were later deposited with the Posted Office. This saved the people the bother of going to the Post Office.
Since Manakram’s village was far from the nearest Post Office, he used to deposit the money once in a week while maintaining a register of depositors. However, when a farmer went to the Post Office for a withdrawal, he found that the money he had given to Manakram had not been deposited. He approached the Police that registered a case against Manakram.
Unaware of these developments, Manakram went and deposited the money at the Post Office as per his routine and this included the amount that the said farmer had given him. The farmer later withdrew the money.
Despite the farmer having got his money, Manakram was punished by the trial court.
Advocate Mohan Sharma disclosed, “Manakram’s woes did not end as he was dismissed from service by the Education Department on the basis of the punishment given to him by the court. He went in for an appeal.”
At that time Manakram was 44 years of age and had completed 15 years of service. There were decisions on his appeals in 1993 and 2000 but he did not get justice.
He did not have any work as he neither had his teaching job nor that of a postal agent.
His son Satish Suryavanshi disclosed that the financial condition of the family went from bad to worse and he had to leave his studies after class 12 and pick up a private job. The ancestral house and 2.5 acres of land of the family was also sold off.
The case remained pending in the High Court from 2000 to 2023 after which Mohan Sharma represented the petitioner and eventually the Court of Justice Bhatti over ruled the orders of the lower courts and exonerated Manakram of the charges against him .
Mohan Sharma said that Manakram was dismissed wrongfully. Had he continued in his job, he would have retired in 2002. He would have got pension benefits and his family would have been well off.
“We will seek compensation from the Education Department. Although his life cannot be returned to him, I hope that he will at least get his monetary dues,” he added.
