Madhya Pradesh: Betul Teacher Gets Justice After 42 Years

Jabalpur: A teacher from Betul has got justice after 42 years when the Madhya Pradesh High Court exonerated him from the charges of having usurped money in the capacity of a postal agent.

The charges were leveled against Manakram Suryavanshi who is now 86 in 1983 and a lower court had fined him Rs 1000 and made him sit in the court for a day as punishment.

He went in for appeals and eventually after 42 years the Court of Justice MS Bhatti gave him justice.

He was also dismissed from the post of a teacher before his retirement and did not even get pension benefits.

Manakram was a primary school teacher at Multai. Since his wages were less, he was also working as a postal agent in accordance with a central government policy of that time. The task of the postal agent was simple and he supplemented his income from the commission earned on collecting money from the people that were later deposited with the Posted Office. This saved the people the bother of going to the Post Office.

Since Manakram’s village was far from the nearest Post Office, he used to deposit the money once in a week while maintaining a register of depositors. However, when a farmer went to the Post Office for a withdrawal, he found that the money he had given to Manakram had not been deposited. He approached the Police that registered a case against Manakram.

Unaware of these developments, Manakram went and deposited the money at the Post Office as per his routine and this included the amount that the said farmer had given him. The farmer later withdrew the money.

Despite the farmer having got his money, Manakram was punished by the trial court.