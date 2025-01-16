ETV Bharat / state

Territorial Turmoil As Rival Tigers Pujari & D-1 Fight To Claim Chhota Bheem's Domain

Shahdol: Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a territorial battle between two five-year-old tigers Pujari and D-1, who have been fighting for area dominance in the absence of the iconic tiger, Chhota Bheem undergoing treatment at Bhopal.

The conflict between the two tigers has already taken the life of two cubs.

Wildlife experts are of the view that tigers are highly territorial and can go to any extent to guard what the believe is their domain. This leads to conflicts and finally the the strongest sustains.

Chhota Bheem had a large territory that included Panpatha Buffer and Khitauli, the places that marked the end of Pujari and D-1’s territories. With Chhota Bheem away, the two 5-year-old tigers are vying for control, leading to increased clashes in the area.