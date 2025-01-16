Territorial Turmoil As Rival Tigers Pujari & D-1 Fight To Claim Chhota Bheem's Domain

Shahdol: Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a territorial battle between two five-year-old tigers Pujari and D-1, who have been fighting for area dominance in the absence of the iconic tiger, Chhota Bheem undergoing treatment at Bhopal.
The conflict between the two tigers has already taken the life of two cubs.
Wildlife experts are of the view that tigers are highly territorial and can go to any extent to guard what the believe is their domain. This leads to conflicts and finally the the strongest sustains.
Chhota Bheem had a large territory that included Panpatha Buffer and Khitauli, the places that marked the end of Pujari and D-1’s territories. With Chhota Bheem away, the two 5-year-old tigers are vying for control, leading to increased clashes in the area.
However, amidst all this, Tara, a tigress considered part of Chhota Bheem's family is living with a fear about her cubs. In case either of the tigers gain territorial dominance, Tara and her cubs will have to leave for another territory or face the worst.
The regular clashes between the two tigers has led to a lot more movement in the area and also affected Bandhavgarh’s safari tourists, who often visit the reserve to have a glimpse of Chhota Bheem.
Bandhavgarh’s Deputy Director, PK Verma, stated that tigers’ dynamics work on various parameters. "Pujari’s territory spans Khitauli and parts of Tala, while D-1’s domain includes Dhamokhar, Tala, and Khitauli. Now, with both tigers encroaching on Chhota Bheem’s land, it would mean more conflicts. It also raises apprehensions on more clashes when Chhota Bheem returns to Bandhavgarh and tries to reclaim its own territory," he said.
Read More