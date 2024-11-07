Madhya Pradesh's Ayushi Sharma Battles Congenital Deafness; Becomes Top-Ranked Civil Engineer

Indore: Helen Keller, the famous American author, political activist, and lecturer who overcame the adversity of being both blind and deaf once said "Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties."

Reverberating the same spirit, Ayushi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh, born with congenital deafness overcame every hurdle on her path to pursue her dream job of becoming a civil engineer.

Congenital hearing loss is a hearing loss present at birth. It can include hereditary hearing loss or hearing loss due to other factors present either in-utero or at the time of birth. Causes of hearing loss in newborns include infections such as rubella or herpes simplex virus.

Sharma was born to a middle-class family with her father working as a health worker and mother an assistant teacher. Her parents left no stone unturned in treating her so that she could be blessed with a normal life. At the age of 11, Sharma underwent a cochlear implant surgery at the King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM Hospital) in 2008.

Luck favoured Sharma and the surgery was a success. And then, there was no looking back. Her parents took her to the the Nobel Hearing and Speech Therapy Center in Indore where she attended regular sessions that helped her communicate slowly and steadily.

Due to the determination of her parents, Sharma overcame every obstacle that came her way and got admitted to a government school. She proved her mettle and emerged to be a top performer in her class. After completing school, she sat for the engineering entrance exam and got through the prestigious Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science, Indore.

While pursuing engineering, she cleared the national-level Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and cracked it on the first attempt. She was first selected for the post of Assistant Manager Civil in the Central Government's PSU RITES.

Next, she worked as an Assistant Manager for the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation. Currently, she is working as an Assistant Manager (Technical) in the divisional office of Road Development Corporation Indore. Not just this, the Coal India Limited and National Thermal Power Corporation have also offered her roles in their companies.