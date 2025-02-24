Madhya Pradesh Attracts Big Ticket Investments At Global Investors Summit, CM Meets Industrialists

Bhopal: Industrialists from across India and abroad, who attended the Global Investors Summit, have expressed their interest to invest in Madhya Pradesh. A host of big ticket investments are expected in power, energy, food processing and mining sectors.

Godrej Industries plans to expand in the state, Patanjai is heading to make investments worth over Rs 5000 crore and Avaada Group plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, chairman and managing director of Godrej Industries, Nadir Godrej, said "We have already invested Rs 450 crore in Malanpur and now there is a plan to expand further." He said that Madhya Pradesh has immense scope for investment. Infrastructure is being continuously strengthened and an investment-friendly environment has been created here, he added.

Acharya Balkrishna, founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth told ETV Bharat, Patanjali is planning to invest more than Rs 5000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. "Patanjali is doing a lot of work in this state. We are especially working for the farmers. We have purchased more than five lakh tonnes of soya and over one lakh tonne of wheat. Patanjali is set to make a huge investment in food processing. There are plans to invest more than Rs 5,000 crore. With the availability of resources, public sentiment and manpower, new dimensions can be created in this state. Patanjali is working on herbal products," he said.

Avaada Group chairman Vineet Mittal said "The company will invest Rs 50,000 crore. We are very old investors in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier we had invested in Malwa and now, we are coming up with a project across ​​Bundelkhand, Chambal, Bhind and Morena. We need barrel land and the land here is very good for solar plant."

Meanwhile, three friends from Poland and India have come up with a dairy and food processing project for Ujjain. Akash, project head, said that he has started the project with his friend Yen, a resident of Poland. He said they have worked in the project for six months. Investment in Madhya Pradesh should increase and connectivity between Poland and Ujjain will be established. Yen said this is an emotional project for him.

After inaugurating the summit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held meetings with industrialists including Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Nadir Godrej, Acharya Balkrishna, Arvind Mills vice chairman Kulin Lal Bhai, Torrent Power director Jigish Mehta and NTPC chairman Gurdeep Singh.

Yadav is set to hold discussions with 67 industrialists. Meetings will also be held with industrialists from Russia, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Moldova, Zimbabwe, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Uganda, Thailand, Malaysia and Canada.