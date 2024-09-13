ETV Bharat / state

Three Held In Assault On Army Officers, Gangrape Of Friend In Mhow; Rs 10K Reward On Absconders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three persons for the attack on two trainee Army officers and alleged gangrape of their female friend in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

Search is on for the remaining three accused and a reward of Rs 10,000 each have been announced on their heads, police said.

Police have taken the statement of one woman but the alleged gangrape victim is not in a position to speak to the investigators. Counselling will be conducted for the victim, they said.

The two trainee officers had gone on a picnic with their two female friends at Jam Gate in Badgonda police station area of ​​Mhow on Tuesday night to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. At around midnight, six miscreants came to the spot, assaulted and robbed the officers while their female friends were kept hostage.

Later, the miscreants held one officer and a woman hostage and asked the other officer and woman to get Rs 10 lakh to set the hostages free. It was learnt that the woman, who was kept hostage was allegedly gangraped.