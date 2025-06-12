Madhya Pradesh's Ambitious Elephant ID Project To Profile Jumbos Roaming Inside Bandhavgarh National Park

Bhopal: In a unique initiative towards wildlife protection, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department is profiling elephants roaming inside the Bandhavgarh National Park.
According to officials, the Elephant ID project is an ambitious wildlife project under which each jumbo roaming at the national park will be identified and given a unique ID. The project, which will identify each male and female tusker, is aimed at tracking the movement of the animals to ensure their protection.
The elephant ID project has been launched in view of the increasing number of elephants in the Tiger Reserve of the state.
Wildlife expert Sudesh Waghmare said that the elephant ID project will be similar to the one launched for tigers.
"Just like tigers are identified by seeing some special characteristics, similarly the ID of elephants is also prepared by seeing some special features. Tigers are identified on the basis of yellow and black stripes on their body, because just like the lines on the fingers of every human being are different, similarly the lines on the body of elephants are also different,” he explained.
The profile of individual elephants is made on the basis of photographs of the head, ears, tail and back of the elephants. On the basis of the pictures of these parts of the elephants, a special ID is prepared in official records by the Forest Department.
Significance
With the increase in the number of elephants in Madhya Pradesh, their movement in different forest areas is increasing, posing a challenge for the Forest Department to track their movement. After the ID of elephants is made, it will be easy for the forest department to identify which elephant is in which herd besides their location.
Besides, female elephants will be identified separately and this will also make it easier to identify their calves and generate their IDs in the future.
