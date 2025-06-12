ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh's Ambitious Elephant ID Project To Profile Jumbos Roaming Inside Bandhavgarh National Park

Bhopal: In a unique initiative towards wildlife protection, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department is profiling elephants roaming inside the Bandhavgarh National Park.

According to officials, the Elephant ID project is an ambitious wildlife project under which each jumbo roaming at the national park will be identified and given a unique ID. The project, which will identify each male and female tusker, is aimed at tracking the movement of the animals to ensure their protection.

The elephant ID project has been launched in view of the increasing number of elephants in the Tiger Reserve of the state.

Wildlife expert Sudesh Waghmare said that the elephant ID project will be similar to the one launched for tigers.

"Just like tigers are identified by seeing some special characteristics, similarly the ID of elephants is also prepared by seeing some special features. Tigers are identified on the basis of yellow and black stripes on their body, because just like the lines on the fingers of every human being are different, similarly the lines on the body of elephants are also different,” he explained.