Madhya Pradesh: 6-Yr-Old Boy Kidnapped From School, Found with Slit Throat

Betul: A six-year-old boy studying in class 2 was kidnapped from school and later found murdered with his throat slit in Sadar area of Madhya Pradesh's Betul on Tuesday.

Locals caught the accused while he was trying to escape and handed him over to the police. It is being alleged that the accused, identified as Ganesh, killed the boy as he wanted to live with the latter's mother.

According to police, Shivam was kidnapped from Naveen Primary School this morning and taken to St. John's Colony in Betul where he was reportedly hit on the neck with a liquor bottle. On hearing the boy's cries, locals ran to the spot and caught the accused.

It is being told that Ganesh was insisting on living with the child's mother for many days. However, Shivam's mother had refused citing her son's future.

"Ganesh had been insisting on staying with me but I have always turned him down for my son's sake. People had earlier warned me that Ganesh may even kill my son and I was thinking of reporting the matter to police. But, before I could take any step, I lost my son. I had myself dropped him to school today. Now, I have been told that he has been murdered," Shivam's mother said.

On information about the incident, senior police officials and a forensic team have reached the spot and initiated investigations.

A resident of St John's Colony said they heard a child crying and then saw a man run away from the spot. Seeing blood on his hands, we stopped him and later found the child's blood-soaked body, he said. There was a school bag and a broken liquor bottle near the body, he added.

Presently the accused is in police custody. "The accused will be interrogated and the child's body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem," a police official said.