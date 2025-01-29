ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped By Tenant In Indore; Accused Arrested

Indore: In a shocking case of sexual assault, a 35-year-old tenant raped a 5-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested by the police and a case has been registered into the incident after he was thrashed by the girl's family.

The incident took place under Lasudiya police station limits. In the complaint lodged against the accused, the girl's family said that she was playing in her house when the accused took her with him on the pretext of buying her sweets from the market and raped her.

On returning home, the girl narrated the harrowing ordeal to the family and told them that she was having pain in her private parts, the family said.

Enraged by the alleged sexual assault, the family thrashed the accused and later approached the Lasudiya police station where they registered a case against the tenant.