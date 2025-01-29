ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped By Tenant In Indore; Accused Arrested

The girl's family said that the accused took her with him on the pretext of giving her sweets and raped her at a desolate place.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 6:35 PM IST

Indore: In a shocking case of sexual assault, a 35-year-old tenant raped a 5-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested by the police and a case has been registered into the incident after he was thrashed by the girl's family.

The incident took place under Lasudiya police station limits. In the complaint lodged against the accused, the girl's family said that she was playing in her house when the accused took her with him on the pretext of buying her sweets from the market and raped her.

On returning home, the girl narrated the harrowing ordeal to the family and told them that she was having pain in her private parts, the family said.

Enraged by the alleged sexual assault, the family thrashed the accused and later approached the Lasudiya police station where they registered a case against the tenant.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia confirmed that a case has been registered on the complaint of the family and the accused has been arrested.

“The accused is from outside Indore city. But he works in a private company in Indore and lives in Lasudiya police station area. He is being questioned,'' Dandotia said.

The shocking sexual assault has caused a wave of shock and anger among the locals in the area.

