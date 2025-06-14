ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Maoists Neutralised In Balaghat's Pachama Dadar Forest

Balaghat: In a fierce encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Saturday, four insurgents, including three women neutralised in the dense forests of the Pachama Dadar range under the Rupjhar police station area.

Balaghat Superintendent of Police (SP), Aaditya Mishra, confirmed the encounter to ETV Bharat, stating he will update with full information shortly. “Firing continues between police and Naxalites as the operation is underway,” said Mishra. He added that this is a joint operation by the Hawk Force and local police.

The police had received intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the Pachama Dadar forest, which led to the launch of the operation.“The bodies of the three female Maoists have been recovered, but identification is yet to be confirmed. The other body is also being recovered,” IANS quoted a police officer as saying

The slain insurgents included one male and three female cadres, all believed to be active members of the CPI (Maoist) outfit. When asked whether the police had recovered a cache of arms from the site, including an INSAS rifle, a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a .303 rifle, and other combat supplies, officials responded, “We have to search the entire area and identify the bodies before we can confirm. They might have more ammunition than what is currently known."