Madhya Pradesh: 4 Killed, Over 10 injured In Tempo Traveller-Tanker Collision

Mhow: Four people were killed in a horrific road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow district in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. More than 10 people were injured in the accident that took place in Manpur police station area. When the incident came to light, a police team from Manpur police station reached the spot and the injured were sent to the district hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place at 2:30 am. The passengers in the accident-hit Tempo Traveller are residents of Karnataka. Police said a Tempo Traveller collided with a tanker moving ahead at around 2.30 am in Manpur Bhairav ​​Ghat. In this accident, two passengers from the Traveller died on the spot, while two bike riders passing by also got hit during the collision and died. Apart from this, 10 people sitting in the Traveller, including women, men and children, were seriously injured. The four deceased have not been identified yet.

The accident was so severe that the traveller's vehicle was shattered to pieces. The dead bike riders have not been identified yet. The injured are being treated at Indore's MY Hospital. The police are investigating the entire matter.