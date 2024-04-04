Madhya Pradesh: 103-Yr-Old Woman's Funeral Celebrated with Music, Drums in Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique sight, the funeral procession of a 103-year-old woman was taken out by her family members amid music and beating of drums in a Mangola village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

The deceased, identified as Sayarani Sahu had died at the age of 103 due to age-related issues at her house on Tuesday evening. Initially, her family was very sad following her demise but later decided to celebrate the long life she had lived. Thus, a procession akin to that of a wedding was taken out for the elderly woman.

One of her family members said Shri Krishna has said in Bhagavat Gita that death is certain for one who has been born and so one should not lament over the inevitable. It was decided to make her last journey memorable and grand, the family member said. The melodious tunes of Ramdhun were played on the occasion.

The funeral caught the attention of passersby on the road it went through. People stopped by to witness the unique scene. When passersby heard that Sayarani Sahu had died at 103 years, they too joined the procession.

Siyarani Sahu, a resident of Hata Nagar, was grandmother of Rashtriya Teli Vaishya Mahasabha state president Harishankar Sahu. Her other grandchildren are Sunil Sahu, Kanai, Brajesh, Rajkumar and Abhishek Sahu. She had two children Shyamlal and Imrat Sahu.

She was the eldest woman in village and her last rites were performed by following all rituals at Mangola Muktidham.

Recently, a similar case came to light from Satna where DJ was played during the funeral procession of Chanda Devi Kushwaha (83). She was a resident of Tikuria Tola Pani Tanki Chowk area of Satna. The procession was taken out by her son Rahul Kushwaha.