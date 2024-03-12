Slain Poet Madhumita Shukla’s Sister Accuses Ex-UP Minister Amarmani of Attempt to Murder

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): The younger sister of the late poet Madhumita Shukla, Nidhi Shukla, submitted a complaint against former minister Amarmani Tripathi on Monday, March 11 and the Lakhimpur Kheri police in Uttar Pradesh have launched an investigation into it on March 12.



Nidhi said that she was being terrorised by unknown shooters who opened fire outside her home early on Monday. Nidhi said that Tripathi, who was found guilty of killing her sister Madhumita Shukla, was now attempting to murder her.

Police swung into action and rushed to the scene as soon as they received the information. Nidhi Shukla claimed that they locked themselves in a room upon hearing a loud noise and didn't come out until the cops showed up. Nidhi handed over an object to the police that they identified as a cartridge. She later filed an application with the local police.

“The object has been sent for examination to the forensic science laboratory. The complaint is being investigated, and the next course of action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” said Circle Officer, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ramesh Kumar Tiwari.

Poet Madhumita Shukla was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in her house in the Papermill area of Lucknow. She was seven months pregnant when she was murdered. First the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police and then the Criminal Investigation Department probe the case. Later, the matter reached the Central Bureau of Investigation. After a few days, Amarmani and his wife were arrested.

The UP government issued an order on August 24, 2023, for early release of Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, who were serving life sentences, as they had demonstrated “good behaviour while serving the term". During the trial of this case, complaints of intimidation of witnesses were received. After the order of the Supreme Court, this case was transferred from Lucknow to Uttarakhand in 2005.