Madhav National Park Will Be 9th Tiger Reserve Of Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav

Bhopal: The Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district will be designated as the ninth tiger reserve of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday. Yadav said he will soon release a pair of tigers in the national park.

Madhya Pradesh has already achieved the status of 'Tiger State' and it is emerging as a major centre of tourism for wildlife enthusiasts, said the CM. The increase in the count of tourists in the Chambal region will provide jobs and self-employment opportunities to local youth, Yadav maintained.

For the first time, leopards are being seen in the Kuno National Park in Sheopur district in the Chambal region which is also home to African cheetahs. Work is also underway on a gharial and dolphin project in the Chambal river, he noted.