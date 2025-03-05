ETV Bharat / state

Madhav National Park Will Be 9th Tiger Reserve Of Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav

MP CM Mohan Yadav said the Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district will be designated as the ninth tiger reserve of the state.

Madhav National Park Will Be 9th Tiger Reserve Of Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav
File photo of Mohan Yadav (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 10:18 PM IST

Bhopal: The Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district will be designated as the ninth tiger reserve of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday. Yadav said he will soon release a pair of tigers in the national park.

Madhya Pradesh has already achieved the status of 'Tiger State' and it is emerging as a major centre of tourism for wildlife enthusiasts, said the CM. The increase in the count of tourists in the Chambal region will provide jobs and self-employment opportunities to local youth, Yadav maintained.

For the first time, leopards are being seen in the Kuno National Park in Sheopur district in the Chambal region which is also home to African cheetahs. Work is also underway on a gharial and dolphin project in the Chambal river, he noted.

Yadav, in a media release, pointed out that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in the country and thousands of tourists come to the state to witness them in the wild.

Expressing happiness over the increasing count of tigers in Madhya Pradesh and efforts in their conservation, the chief minister congratulated the people of the state besides officers and employees of the forest department for the achievement.

Bhopal: The Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district will be designated as the ninth tiger reserve of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday. Yadav said he will soon release a pair of tigers in the national park.

Madhya Pradesh has already achieved the status of 'Tiger State' and it is emerging as a major centre of tourism for wildlife enthusiasts, said the CM. The increase in the count of tourists in the Chambal region will provide jobs and self-employment opportunities to local youth, Yadav maintained.

For the first time, leopards are being seen in the Kuno National Park in Sheopur district in the Chambal region which is also home to African cheetahs. Work is also underway on a gharial and dolphin project in the Chambal river, he noted.

Yadav, in a media release, pointed out that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in the country and thousands of tourists come to the state to witness them in the wild.

Expressing happiness over the increasing count of tigers in Madhya Pradesh and efforts in their conservation, the chief minister congratulated the people of the state besides officers and employees of the forest department for the achievement.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADHYA PRADESHMOHAN YADAV

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.