ETV Bharat / state

‘Made In America' Bullets Recovered From Maoists Areas In Jharkhand

Palamu: The Uttarakhand Police claimed to have foiled the major attack by Maoists ahead of the state assembly elections as it has recovered a large cache of weapons from Jharna Hill in the Pipra Police station area.

Police said that Maoists had recently cleaned the weapons and applied oil to them so that they did not rust, indicating that they were planning to carry out a major attack during the upcoming assembly elections.

“To carry out the attack, the Maoists have been storing arms and ammunition. They had already collected a large cache of weapons and explosives. However, we were able to seize these weapons in the action,” they said.

“The recovered weapons include a 303 rifle, 54 SPRG (Springfield Armory) PPU written, 26 SPRG, S&G written, and 914 0.22 mm bullets. The Maoists were planning to use bullets manufactured in America and Serbia,” police said.