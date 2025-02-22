ETV Bharat / state

Madan Rathore Elected Unopposed To Post Of Rajasthan BJP Chief

Madan Rathore was declared the Rajasthan president on Saturday by the election in-charge and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Madan Rathore Elected Unopposed To Post Of Rajasthan BJP Chief
Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 3:43 PM IST

Jaipur: Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has retained the post of BJP Rajasthan president after he was declared elected unopposed on Saturday, party leaders said.

The process for organisational elections started on Friday with the filing of nominations. Rathore was the only candidate to file the nomination paper for the election to the post of state president. Rathore was appointed as the state president in July last year.

He was declared as the state president on Saturday by the election in-charge and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at the party office here. Five sets of nomination papers were submitted on Friday and all proposals had Madan Rathore's name.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former CM Vasundhara Raje and other leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.

Twenty-five members of the party's national council were also elected from the state. They will take part in the election of the party's national president.

Jaipur: Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has retained the post of BJP Rajasthan president after he was declared elected unopposed on Saturday, party leaders said.

The process for organisational elections started on Friday with the filing of nominations. Rathore was the only candidate to file the nomination paper for the election to the post of state president. Rathore was appointed as the state president in July last year.

He was declared as the state president on Saturday by the election in-charge and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at the party office here. Five sets of nomination papers were submitted on Friday and all proposals had Madan Rathore's name.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former CM Vasundhara Raje and other leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.

Twenty-five members of the party's national council were also elected from the state. They will take part in the election of the party's national president.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP RAJASTHAN PREZ MADAN RATHOREMADAN RATHORE ELECTED UNOPPOSED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.