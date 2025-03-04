ETV Bharat / state

Madan Dilawar Warns Kidnappers Of Bulldozer Action If Missing Girls Don't Return Home In 2-3 Days

Madan Dilawar has asked DSP Ghanshyam Meena to deploy more police personnel and expedite investigations so as to ensure that missing girls are found immediately.

Madan Dilawar Warns Culprits Of Bulldozer Action If Missing Girls Don't Return Home In 2-3 Days
Madan Dilawar addressing people in Ramganj Mandi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Updated : Mar 4, 2025, 8:11 PM IST

Kota: Angry over the alleged kidnapping of school girls in Rajasthan's Suket town, state education minister Madan Dilawar threatened to demolish the houses of the culprits and destroy their belongings.

Dilawar had recently visited Ramganj Mandi, where he was welcomed by the BJP workers and common people. During this, family members of some minor girls complained that their daughters were allegedly lured away by miscreants but the police have not been able to find them.

On hearing this, Dilawar started questioning cops about the status of the investigation. He then warned the miscreants that if the girls do not return home within two to three days, not only will their houses be demolished, but all their belongings will be destroyed.

"I am telling all the culprits, if the girls are not released in two-three days, then no one will be worse than me. Not only will bulldozers be run on their houses, I will do whatever is needed. I am also telling the families of these goons to stay within their limits. We live in peace and harmony but it does not mean that you will commit the highest level of hooliganism. I told the police officer present on the spot and DSP Ramganj Mandi on the phone to leave all the work and recover these girls."

Dilawar has asked Suket police station officer Chotu Singh, who was present on the spot, as to how many girls are missing and why they have not been traced till now. Chotu Singh told three girls were missing and police need some time to find them as their mobile location can't be traced.

After this, Dilawar called DSP Ghanshyam Meena several times on the microphone but he had already left the venue. He then spoke to the DSP on phone and instructed him to deploy more personnel and recover the missing girls immediately. He told the DSP to take all measures to expedite investigations.

