If Court Permits, Ajmer Dargah Site Should Be Excavated As Muslim Invaders Demolished Temples: Madan Dilawar

Kota: A petition claiming existence of a Shiva temple at the premises of renowned dargah of Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer has been accepted by the court and will be now be taken up for hearing. On the other hand, the matter has sparked a major political row with statements flooding in favour or opposition.

Amid the rising controversy, Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar said the Mughal invaders had the habit of building mosques by demolishing temples and if the court allows, the Ajmer Dargah site should be excavated so as to reveal the truth.

Dilawar, who is presently in Kota, said, "The court will take a decision on the Ajmer Dargah case. But it is also true that Babar, Aurangzeb Babar and other Mughal invaders had built mosques by demolishing temples. Now the Ajmer Dargah case will be investigated and if the court orders, it should be excavated. A decision will have to be taken from the remains that are unearthed."

