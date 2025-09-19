ETV Bharat / state

At Least 50 Injured In A Stray Dog Attack In Telangana's Rajanna Siricilla

Siricilla: At least 50 people were injured after a stray dog went on a rampage in the Rajanna Siricilla district of Telangana. The stray dog attacked the people indiscriminately across several localities in the Siricilla town, including Kotha Bus Stand, Venkatrava Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Indira Nagar, BY Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and the busy Market Yard, on Thursday evening, officials said.

Children, women, and elderly people bore the brunt of the attacks, with many sustaining injuries on their legs, arms, and other parts of the body, they said. Locals said that the dog appeared uncontrollable and charged at anyone it saw on the road, sparking fear and confusion in the affected neighbourhoods.

The victims were rushed to the Rajanna Siricilla District Area Hospital for immediate medical attention. Long queues were seen outside the hospital premises as people waited to receive anti-rabies treatment.