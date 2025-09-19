ETV Bharat / state

At Least 50 Injured In A Stray Dog Attack In Telangana's Rajanna Siricilla

A stray dog went on a rampage in Sircilla town, injuring at least 50 people.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST

Siricilla: At least 50 people were injured after a stray dog went on a rampage in the Rajanna Siricilla district of Telangana. The stray dog attacked the people indiscriminately across several localities in the Siricilla town, including Kotha Bus Stand, Venkatrava Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Indira Nagar, BY Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and the busy Market Yard, on Thursday evening, officials said.

Children, women, and elderly people bore the brunt of the attacks, with many sustaining injuries on their legs, arms, and other parts of the body, they said. Locals said that the dog appeared uncontrollable and charged at anyone it saw on the road, sparking fear and confusion in the affected neighbourhoods.

The victims were rushed to the Rajanna Siricilla District Area Hospital for immediate medical attention. Long queues were seen outside the hospital premises as people waited to receive anti-rabies treatment.

The incident has highlighted the growing menace of stray dogs in urban areas. Residents expressed anger over the lack of timely action by civic authorities to control stray dog populations despite repeated complaints. Many demanded that immediate measures be taken to prevent such frightening incidents in the future.

While relief spread after doctors assured that all victims were out of danger, the shocking episode has left a deep scar on the town’s residents, who now fear venturing out on the streets during late hours.

