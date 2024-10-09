Maa Daat Kali Temple: A Sacred Site Of Miracles

Dehradun: Among the hundreds of ancient and mythological temples in Uttarakhand is the Maa Daat Kali Temple, situated just 15 km from Dehradun, on the Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh border. Every day, 500 to 1,000 devotees visit the temple to seek blessings, with thousands flocking during Navratri.

The temple dates back to the British era continuing its age-old traditions and miracles since its inception in 1804, with its Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame) and Havan Kund (sacrificial fire) constantly burning.

A Place of Blessings

The Maa Daat Kali Temple, also known as a Siddha Peeth (a place of spiritual power), holds importance in the lives of the devotees. One of the long-standing traditions here is the custom of visiting the temple when starting a new venture, particularly when purchasing a new vehicle.

It is a common belief that seeking Maa Daat Kali’s blessings brings good fortune and protection. Devotees, both local and from across the country, make it a point to visit the temple to have their new vehicles consecrated, ensuring a safe journey ahead.

Eternal Flame and Havan Kund

One of the most remarkable aspects of Maa Daat Kali Temple is its Akhand Jyoti and Havan Kund, which have been burning continuously since 1804. According to legend, during the British rule, while constructing a tunnel near the site, the workers faced an inexplicable challenge—whatever progress they made during the day would be undone by night.

Mahant Raman Prasad Goswami, the temple’s head priest, shared that his ancestors received divine guidance in a dream. The vision directed them to establish a temple in the nearby forest and to bring a sacred stone from there. This led to the establishment of Maa Daat Kali Temple, along with the lighting of the eternal flame and sacrificial fire. The Jyoti and Havan Kund have remained burning ever since, symbolising the unflinching devotion and power of the deity.

A Place of Miracles

Mahant Raman Prasad Goswami further explained that the temple is also believed to be a Siddha Peeth, where a part of Mata Sati’s body fell, making it a sacred site. Devotees visit the temple with their deepest wishes, believing that Maa Daat Kali fulfills the desires of all who come to her in faith.

Originally known as Maa Ghat Wali Devi, the temple’s name was changed to Maa Daat Kali after the construction of the tunnel in 1804. Many devotees recount stories of their wishes coming true after praying at the temple, adding to its mystical reputation.

A Sacred Spot for Newlyweds

Maa Daat Kali Temple is frequented by newly married couples. It is believed that seeking the blessings of Maa Daat Kali ensures a happy and prosperous married life. In addition, anyone who buys a new vehicle is said to visit the temple for a special blessing.

Shweta, a devotee who recently visited the temple said, “It is a deep-rooted belief in Uttarakhand that we must seek Maa’s blessings for any new beginning. My husband and I came here right after our wedding to offer our prayers.” On Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays—the temple sees a large congregation of devotees.