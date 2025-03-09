ETV Bharat / state

M V Govindan Elected CPI(M) State Secretary

Kollam: The 24th CPI(M) state conference, which will conclude here on Sunday evening, elected M V Govindan as the party's state secretary and an 89-member state committee, featuring 17 new faces.

A 17-member state secretariat was also constituted, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M V Govindan, E P Jayarajan, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, K K Shailaja, T M Thomas Isaac, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, K K Jayachandran, Devaswom, Cooperation and Ports Minister V N Vasavan, Culture Minister Saji Cherian, M Swaraj, PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, P K Biju, Puthalathu Dineshan, M V Jayarajan, and C N Mohanan.

The new members inducted into the state committee are Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Rajya Sabha MP John Britas, K Santhakumari, D K Murali, M Rajagopal, K Rafeek, M Mehaboob, V P Anil, K V Abdul Khader, M Prakashan Master, V K Sanoj, V Wassef, M Anilkumar, K Prasad, T R Raghunath, S Jayamohan and Biju Kandakkai.