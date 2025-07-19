M K Muthu, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's Elder Brother, Passes Away

Chennai: M K Muthu, the eldest son of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi and the brother of the current Chief Minister MK Stalin, passed away in Chennai on Saturday due to health issues. He was 77.

Muthu has been bedridden for the past few years due to ill health. His body has been kept at his residence in Injambakkam, Chennai.

Sharing the news of his brother's demise, Stalin wrote on X," The news of the passing of my beloved elder brother, M.K. Muthu, the eldest child of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar family, struck me like a thunderbolt this morning. The sorrow of losing my dear brother, who showed me affection equivalent to that of a mother and father, torments me".

Stalin immediately went to his Injambakkam residence and paid tribute to his body. Similarly, DMK MP Kanimozhi, who was attending an event in Madurai, cancelled the programme and is now returning to Chennai.

M.K. Muthu was born on January 14, 1948, to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi and Padmavati. After MGR left the DMK, M.K. Muthu entered the film industry. He began his acting career in films with a hairstyle and body language reminiscent of MGR.

Muthu acted in some films, including Pillaiyo Pillai, Samayalkaran, Pookaari, and Anaiyaa Vilakku. Recollecting his elder brother's stint as an actor, TN CM Stalin wrote," He had a unique style in acting, dialogue delivery, and body language. Due to such talent and enthusiasm, he entered the film industry in 1970. In his very first film, he played a dual role".

"Through films like Pillaiyo Pillai, Pookkari, Samayalkaran, and Anaiya Vilakku, Brother M.K. Muthu permanently settled in the hearts of Tamil Nadu's audiences. He possessed a rare distinction that many actors did not have. He had the ability to sing songs melodiously in his own voice".

Although he was successful in his film career in the initial stage, he started to fail later, following which he left the career. Muthu later parted ways with his father owing to some disagreements. Muthu married Sivakama Sundari, and the couple had a son named Arivunidhi and a daughter named Thenmozhi. He had made his mark in politics, too. Since he did not shine much, he left politics too.

Living estranged from his father made Muthu economically vulnerable, following which he sought the help of former CM Jayalalitha, his father's political rival. Jayalalithaa provided him with financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs. This became a big topic of discussion in the political arena of that day.

Muthu, who had been suffering from frequent health problems, was undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Recently, he was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had met him and inquired about his health. His health condition started to deteriorate recently, and he returned to his heavenly abode Saturday morning.