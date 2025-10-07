ETV Bharat / state

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Case: Kerala HC Directs Customs To Consider Actor Dulquer Salmaan's Plea

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Customs department to take a call on actor Dulquer Salmaan's application seeking the release of his seized luxury (Land Rover Defender) vehicle.

The court issued an interim order mandating the Customs commissioner to consider the plea and issue a formal order, even if the request is denied. Salmaan had moved the court after his earlier application to the Customs commissioner for the release of the vehicle failed to elicit a response.

During the hearing, the Customs department informed the High Court that they suspect the seized vehicle to have been smuggled, stating that the seizure was based on intelligence inputs and a preliminary investigation. The Customs further argued that Salmaan's plea was not legally maintainable, claiming he should have first approached the Customs Appellate Tribunal, and not the High Court directly.

The agency further contended that the investigation is in its early stages and they require time to complete inquiries into the ownership and origin of the vehicle, which they claim was smuggled into the country. The seizure of the luxury vehicle is part of an ongoing, intensive joint investigation by the Customs Intelligence and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) into a racket involved in the illegal registration of high-end, imported luxury vehicles to evade high import duties.