Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Case: Kerala HC Directs Customs To Consider Actor Dulquer Salmaan's Plea
During the hearing, the Customs department informed the court that the seizure of Salmaan's Land Rover Defender was based on intelligence inputs and investigation.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Customs department to take a call on actor Dulquer Salmaan's application seeking the release of his seized luxury (Land Rover Defender) vehicle.
The court issued an interim order mandating the Customs commissioner to consider the plea and issue a formal order, even if the request is denied. Salmaan had moved the court after his earlier application to the Customs commissioner for the release of the vehicle failed to elicit a response.
During the hearing, the Customs department informed the High Court that they suspect the seized vehicle to have been smuggled, stating that the seizure was based on intelligence inputs and a preliminary investigation. The Customs further argued that Salmaan's plea was not legally maintainable, claiming he should have first approached the Customs Appellate Tribunal, and not the High Court directly.
The agency further contended that the investigation is in its early stages and they require time to complete inquiries into the ownership and origin of the vehicle, which they claim was smuggled into the country. The seizure of the luxury vehicle is part of an ongoing, intensive joint investigation by the Customs Intelligence and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) into a racket involved in the illegal registration of high-end, imported luxury vehicles to evade high import duties.
Customs has revealed that racketeers are allegedly using forged documents and fake addresses, often in states like Puducherry, to register these vehicles and bypass significant tax payments. The probe is focusing on whether the actor's vehicle was smuggled into the country and registered without paying the requisite customs duty. The investigation has already led to the seizure of several other luxury vehicles belonging to prominent film personalities and others, with owners being issued notices. Many have sought judicial intervention for the release of their vehicles.
The High Court, while considering the petition, questioned the Customs department on whether the physical custody of the vehicle was necessary for the investigation, suggesting that documentation might suffice. Customs, however, maintained that the seizure was essential, given the intelligence reports. Customs officials are reportedly emphasising to the courts the seriousness of the national-level investigation, which involves significant tax revenue loss and a wider conspiracy.
According to legal experts, Salmaan's application will now be reviewed by the assistant commissioner of Customs, who will assess the legality of releasing the vehicle — which is currently treated as suspected contraband — and the potential consequences of such a release.
Should Customs reject the application, the court's directive to issue a formal, written order will then enable Salmaan to pursue the legal remedy of appealing the decision before the Customs Appellate Tribunal. Customs officials have indicated that stringent action will continue in cases impacting the national exchequer.
