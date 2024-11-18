Lured, Gangraped And Blackmailed: UP Teenage Girl's Harrowing Ordeal

Agra: A 19-year-old girl student, who was on way to her college, was allegedly gang-raped by her acquaintance along with two of his accomplices inside the cabin of a cafe and later blackmailed with the obscene pictures and videos in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, police said. Police have arrested all three accused and also summoned the cafe operator for questioning.

The alleged sexual assault is said to have unfolded on November 11 at Cafe Exile located in Saudagar Line under Sadar police station limits of Agra.

Gangraped On Pretext Of Sipping Coffee

In the complaint lodged at the Sadar Police Station, the girl student and her family complained that on the said date, the girl student was on way to college when her acquaintance Yashpal, a resident of Nagla Jassa, Sadar met her. Two others namely Arun and Praveen were also with Yashpal at the time, she said. Yashpal along with the two accomplices took her to Cafe Exile located in Saudagar Line of Sadar police station area on the pretext of sipping coffee but raped her in turns inside one of the cabins at the cafe, the girl alleged.

Blackmailing After Rape

The girl further alleged that the accused later blackmailed her with the objectionable videos and photos of the sexual assault with Yashpal in particular asking her for a Rs 1000 several days later. When she refused to give the money, the accused made the obscene videos and photos viral on social media, she added.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her family and later approached the Sadar police station where they lodged a complaint against the accused.

Cafe Operator Summoned As CCTVs Found Faulty

Sadar police station in-charge inspector Pradeep Kumar said that on the basis of the statement of the student, the incident took place in Excel Cafe located at Saudagar Line where CCTVs were found to be faulty. Kumar said the cafe offers individual cabins to couples on an hourly basis. He said that the police have summoned the cafe operator while the three accused Yashpal, Praveen and Arun were arrested on Sunday evening.