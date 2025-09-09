Lungs Flown From Visakhapatnam To Hyderabad For Emergency Transplant
Airport officials and traffic police arranged a special green corridor to ensure that the organs could be moved quickly and without obstruction through city traffic.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: A pair of lungs was transported from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to Telangana's Hyderabad on Monday for an emergency transplant, which saved the life of a critical patient. The organs, retrieved from a donor in Vizag, were flown on Air India Express flight (IX-2658) and handed over to medical staff immediately upon landing at Shamshabad Airport.
Doctors at a private hospital in Lakdikapool of Hyderabad had alerted authorities that a critically ill patient required a lung transplant without any delay. Understanding the urgency, airport officials and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Traffic Police arranged a special green corridor to ensure that the organs could be moved quickly and without obstruction through city traffic.
Soon after the plane touched down, the organs were transferred into a specially equipped ambulance present at the tarmac. Escorted by traffic police, the vehicle covered the distance from the airport to the hospital in just 30 minutes, a task that usually takes far longer due to heavy city traffic.
Doctors at the receiving hospital expressed gratitude to the authorities for their seamless coordination. "Every minute counts in organ transplantation. The quick response from the airport officials and traffic police has given new hope to our patient," said one of the transplant surgeons.
This incident has once again highlighted the importance of green corridors, special traffic-free routes created to transport organs across cities. Such corridors have proven crucial in India, where traffic congestion often poses serious challenges during emergencies.
The lung transfer has not only saved a life but also reinforced the power of coordination between medical staff, airport authorities, and traffic police in making time-sensitive healthcare possible. With this successful effort, Hyderabad has once again demonstrated its efficiency in handling organ transport cases, setting an example for peer cities.
