Lungs Flown From Visakhapatnam To Hyderabad For Emergency Transplant

Hyderabad: A pair of lungs was transported from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to Telangana's Hyderabad on Monday for an emergency transplant, which saved the life of a critical patient. The organs, retrieved from a donor in Vizag, were flown on Air India Express flight (IX-2658) and handed over to medical staff immediately upon landing at Shamshabad Airport.

Doctors at a private hospital in Lakdikapool of Hyderabad had alerted authorities that a critically ill patient required a lung transplant without any delay. Understanding the urgency, airport officials and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Traffic Police arranged a special green corridor to ensure that the organs could be moved quickly and without obstruction through city traffic.

Soon after the plane touched down, the organs were transferred into a specially equipped ambulance present at the tarmac. Escorted by traffic police, the vehicle covered the distance from the airport to the hospital in just 30 minutes, a task that usually takes far longer due to heavy city traffic.