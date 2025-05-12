Ludhiana YouTuber Arrested On Charge Of Extortion

Ludhiana: Police have arrested YouTuber Abhishek Kumar as the mastermind behind an extortion case in Punjab's Ludhiana district. The accused allegedly demanded ransom of one kilogram of gold from a local jeweller and threatened to kill his son. His brothers, Nihal and Tirath Singh alias Manga, a seller of fake SIM cards, have also been nabbed by the police.

Abhishek used to run a YouTube channel named “VIP Bsheka”, where he has done live blogging from the homes of many famous personalities but when his income started deteriorating, he turned to the world of crime.

During the police investigation, it was found that Abhishek had made the entire plan at the local level without any external help. He made several calls to jeweller Shrikant Verma on May 9 using a fake SIM card. In the first call, he identified himself as “Prema Shooter” and claimed he had received a contract to kill Srikanth and his family.

Sometime later, he made the second call saying, “You have only 13 minutes, keep one kg of gold ready.” In the third call, a severe threat was issued where he said, “I will kill your son else put the gold in an envelope and leave it on the bridge in front of Greenland Hotel.”

Hearing this, Srikanth was scared and immediately filed a complaint at the City-2 police station. The police took immediate action and launched a technical investigation. With the help of call details, mobile tracking and the cyber department, the police identified the conspirators.

DSP Amritpal Singh Bhati said, "The investigation is still underway and more people may be involved in this conspiracy. Their social media platforms and other activities are also being investigated with the help of the cyber cell. The police have made it clear that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands."