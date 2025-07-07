ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Youth Thrashed, Paraded After 'Court Marriage' Sparks Outrage

Police said preliminary investigations suggest the violent reaction was fueled by anger over the girl’s decision to leave her home and marry without family consent.

Ludhiana Youth Thrashed, Paraded After 'Court Marriage' Sparks Outrage
The youth is being paraded in Ludhiana. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 9:05 AM IST

Ludhiana: A youth from Punjab's Ludhiana was allegedly thrashed and paraded by villagers after he eloped with a woman and had a court marriage, police said. The incident which occurred in Ludhiana also saw the face of the youth blackened by the kin of the woman. Tension simmered at the village under Meharban police station following the court marriage that led to public humiliation and violence.

The villagers also forcibly shaved his beard and moustache before he was paraded through the village. The police swung into action after the video of the incident went viral.

The victim, Harjot Singh, reportedly helped his friend Gurpreet marry a local girl in court on June 19. Upon learning about the marriage, the girl’s family and some villagers allegedly took matters into their own hands. Police say the girl’s side reacted with extreme aggression, targeting Harjot for his involvement.

Giving details, ACP Sumit Sood said preliminary investigations suggest the violent reaction was fueled by anger over the girl’s decision to leave her home and marry without family consent. The investigation is ongoing.

According to him, all hell broke loose after the court marriage took place on June 19. Gurpreet had a love affair with a girl from the village and the duo married in the court. Soon the woman's family members with the involvement of some youths unleashed the violence.

Sood further said a case has been registered against 13 individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The charges include public humiliation, criminal intimidation, besides some other charges. One of the accused, Simarjit Singh, is being interrogated and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, police said.

