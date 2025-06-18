Ludhiana West To Vote Tomorrow: Know The Top Candidates In Fray For The Crucial Byelection

Ludhiana: The Ludhiana West Assembly segment is geared up for the crucial bypoll to be held on Thursday, necessitated by the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi last year. With 14 candidates in the fray and four major parties battling for dominance, the election is being seen as a key test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and a chance for rivals to regain ground.

Tuesday was the last day of election campaigning for the candidates who entered the fray. Voting process will begin at 7 AM tomorrow (June 19) and continue till 6 PM.

The results of the byelection will be declared on June 23.

There are a total of 1,74,437 voters in the Ludhiana West constituency, of which 89,602 are male voters, 84,825 are female voters, while 10 voters belong to the third gender.

How Many Sensitive Polling Stations

A total of 192 polling stations have been set up for Ludhiana West bypoll, of which 10 will be model polling booths. One of these polling stations will be operated by women, one will be environment-friendly, and one booth will be managed by PWD staff. Thirteen polling booths have been declared sensitive.

Authorities have declared dry day in the constituency from June 17-19. All liquor shops will remain completely closed in the western constituency during this period. Apart from this, June 23, the day the results are to be declared, will also be a dry day.

Why Is The By-election Happening?

Gurpreet Gogi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the 2022 elections from the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency. After this, he remained very active among the public. However, Gogi died due to a bullet injury in 2024.

According to family members and police, the bullet went off while Gogi was cleaning his revolver, and he died due to the injury. After this, as the seat fell vacant, by-election was necessitated in the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency.

How Many Candidates Are In The Fray?

A total of 14 candidates are in the fray for Ludhiana West bypoll. Among them are Sanjeev Arora of AAP, Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Congress, Parupkar Singh Ghuman from Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), and Jeevan Gupta from BJP. Navneet Kumar Gopi from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) is also in the race. This apart, independent candidates Renu, Rajesh Sharma, Engineer Baldev Raj, Pawandeep Singh, Engineer Paramjit Singh Bharaj, Neetu, Gurdeep Singh Kahlon, and Albert Dua; and Jatinder Kumar Sharma from the National Lok Sewa Party are also in the fray.

One independent candidate, Kamal Pawar, has reportedly withdrawn his nomination. A total of seven nominations including that of independent candidates Bhola Singh, Harminder Arora, and Chandan have been rejected.

Criminal Records

There are four such candidates for the Ludhiana West by-election who have a criminal record and have cases registered against them at various police stations. These include independent candidates Neetu and Gurdeep Singh Kahlon, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Navneet Kumar Gopi, and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Security Arrangements

The Election Commission has made extensive arrangements to ensure free and fair elections. District Election Officer Himanshu Jain said a total of 235 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed at 192 polling stations for security and surveillance. "Of these, 194 cameras have been installed inside the polling stations and 41 outside. All these cameras are connected to high-speed internet, through which the voting process can be monitored live," he said.

Moreover, around 1000 Punjab Police personnel have been deployed. The Central Forces have also sent their units, which are deployed at the main points of the city. About 60 checkpoints have been set up, while 19 patrol teams have been deployed, informed a senior police official.

Congress Candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Of the 14 candidates contesting the Ludhiana West by-election, the main battle is believed to be between four top candidates including Bharat Bhushan Ashu. He has been an MLA from this constituency for two terms and served as the Food Supply Minister during the Congress government from 2017 to 2022.

Ashu began his political career from this very seat. He has also been elected as Councillor from here three times in a row. However, in 2022, AAP's Gurpreet Gogi had won the seat.

AAP Candidate Sanjeev Arora

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Rajya Sabha member and businessman Sanjeev Arora. Though he does not have much political experience, he started his political career with AAP which sent him to Rajya Sabha after forming its government in Punjab. AAP's senior leadership has said that if he wins, he will be given the status of a cabinet minister.

SAD Candidate Ghuman

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded advocate Parupkar Singh Ghuman for this by-election. Ghuman is a practicing lawyer at Ludhiana District Court. While he has long been associated with the Akali Dal, this is his first election. He is actively targeting his rivals in the campaign. However, questions are also being raised about his past records, including alleged involvement in corruption and scams.

BJP Candidate Jeevan Gupta

The BJP has nominated Jeevan Gupta for the Ludhiana West bypoll. BJP was the last to announce its candidate, confirming his name just a day before the nomination deadline. Gupta has earlier served as the State Secretary of the Punjab BJP. A long-time party worker, this is his first major election. Gupta has received full support from BJP's star campaigners. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini also joined the campaign trail for the byelection.

Political Equations Of Ludhiana

The Akali-BJP alliance ruled Punjab from 2007 to 2017, Congress was next to rule from 2017 to 2022, while the Aam Aadmi Party has been in power since 2022. During this period, by-elections have taken place under different governments. Out of 10 such bypolls, the opposition has won only on two occasions. In the remaining eight, the ruling party's candidates secured victory, accounting for 80-90 percent of bypoll results going in favour of the party in power, the data suggests.

The Aam Aadmi Party had come to power in 2022, winning 92 out of 117 Assembly seats during the elections.